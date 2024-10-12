WEATHER: Saturday October 12th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday October 12th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday October 12th, 2024.
Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.
