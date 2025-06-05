Summer Festival Preview: Art In The Park

Art in the Park takes over historic Willistead Park in Old Walkerville this weekend. This year’s event promises a vibrant weekend of creativity and community at Willistead Park, featuring over 300 exhibitors offering fine art, handmade goods, and unique gifts.

Children can look forward to exciting new interactive exhibits, including the debut of Art Lab, where young artists can get hands-on with creativity, plus new characters to meet and engage with throughout the park. New this year, older kids and adventurous guests can take on the on-site escape room experience by Hidden Trails, a direct response to feedback asking for more teen-friendly programming.

The food court is getting a boost with a wider variety of local vendors and returning fan favourites like The Strudel Ladies, ensuring guests can enjoy delicious options while they explore the park.

