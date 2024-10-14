CloudyNow
7 °C
44 °F
Chance Of ShowersMon
12 °C
54 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
10 °C
50 °F		SunnyWed
13 °C
55 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Monday October 14th, 2024

Monday October 14th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Monday October 14th, 2024.

Periods of rain ending early this morning then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message