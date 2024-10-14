WEATHER: Monday October 14th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday October 14th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday October 14th, 2024.
Periods of rain ending early this morning then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.
