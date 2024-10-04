WEATHER: Friday October 4th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday October 4th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday October 4th, 2024.
Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 5 or moderate.
