Watch For Lane Restrictions On West Grand Boulevard And Dougall Avenue Thursday
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Wednesday October 23rd, 2024, 4:34pm
On Thursday, there will be lane restrictions on:
- West Grand Boulevard between South Cameron Boulevard and Longfellow Avenue
- Dougall Avenue between Ouellette Place and E.C. Row Expressway eastbound on-ramp
The work will take place between 7:00am and 6:30pm.
