Watch For Lane Restrictions On West Grand Boulevard And Dougall Avenue Thursday

Wednesday October 23rd, 2024, 4:34pm

Construction
0
0

On Thursday, there will be lane restrictions on:

  • West Grand Boulevard between South Cameron Boulevard and Longfellow Avenue
  • Dougall Avenue between Ouellette Place and E.C. Row Expressway eastbound on-ramp

The work will take place between 7:00am and 6:30pm.

