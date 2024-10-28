Watch For Dougall Avenue Lane Restrictions
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday October 28th, 2024, 5:23pm
Dougall Avenue will have lane restrictions between the eastbound E.C. Row Expressway off-ramp and Ouellette Place for road repairs on Tuesday and Wednesday,
The work will take place between 7:30am and 6:00pm.
