Walks, Parades, And Live Performances To Light Up The Core Saturday

Downtown Windsor will be a busy place Saturday packed with diverse events, blending local folklore, eerie urban insights, and, of course, the much-anticipated Zombie Walk. Stretching from morning to night, it’s an exciting collection of events for everyone.

Schedule:

The day begins at 10:30am with Jane’s Walk Folklore in the Core, a guided tour that dives into Windsor’s mysterious past, exploring the myths and legends hidden in its streets.

At 1:00pm, Jane’s Walk Spooky Urbanism: What Scares Us Should Make Us Stronger takes a closer look at how fear and urban landscapes intertwine. Both of these captivating tours are designed to get visitors thinking about Windsor in a new light.

At 6:00pm, the Zombie Walk & Parade will take over Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte and Pitt Streets, as hundreds of zombies swarm the downtown core. It’s set to be an all-out spectacle, complete with terrifying floats, survivors, and an energy unlike anything Windsor has seen before.

At 7:00pm, Zombie Walk Awards goes live, when the most creative and horrifying costumes and attire will be recognized.

At 8:00pm local indie art-rocker The Universe featuring Ray will kick off the evening’s performances, followed by Orbit at 9:00pm, thrilling audiences with a blend of progressive rock, funky grooves, and jazzy melodies.

“The combination of the Zombie Walk and the Jane’s Walk Festival is setting the stage for one of the most exciting days downtown Windsor has seen,” said DWBIA Chair Chris McLeod. “We’re expecting hundreds of people in costume to fill the streets of Downtown Windsor, creating a fun-filled, spooky Halloween experience not to be missed.”

Whether you’re suiting up as a zombie, exploring Windsor’s folklore, or just looking to enjoy great live music, October 19 promises something for everyone. For more details on all of the events, visit downtownwindsor.ca/zombiewalk.