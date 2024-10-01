CloudyNow
VON Windsor-Essex Urgently Seeking Volunteers To Support Vital Programs

Tuesday October 1st, 2024, 5:12pm

Charity
0
0

VON Windsor-Essex is in critical need of 90 volunteers to help support its essential Meals on Wheels and Adult Day programs. These services provide care and companionship to seniors and adults with disabilities in our community. Without volunteers, these programs struggle to meet the growing demand, leaving vulnerable individuals at risk of isolation and loss of independence.

Volunteers receive free training, and schedules are flexible to fit your availability.

To learn more about volunteering with VON Windsor-Essex, visit www.von.ca or contact us at 519-254-4866.

