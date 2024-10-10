Salvation Army Windsor Holds 2nd World Homeless Food Drive
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday October 10th, 2024, 1:00pm
The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is recognizing World Homeless Day with a Windsor-wide food drive to raise awareness and to fill their food bank on October 12th.
The Salvation Army will be organizing “stuff a cruiser” and “stuff a tailgate” at various locations to replenish The Salvation Army food bank service.
Last year, the centre was able to collect over 2,000 lbs. of food. This year, the goal is to collect over 3000 lbs.
It runs from 12:00pm to 6:00pm at:
- 2430 Dougall Avenue (Superstore)
- 4371 Walker Road (Superstore)
- 400 Manning Road in Tecumseh (Zehrs)
- 5890 Malden Road(Zehrs)
- 3975 Wyandotte Street East (Tony and Kathy No Frills)
- 3663 Tecumseh Road East (Metro)
- 3100 Howard Avenue (Metro)
