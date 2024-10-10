Salvation Army Windsor Holds 2nd World Homeless Food Drive

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is recognizing World Homeless Day with a Windsor-wide food drive to raise awareness and to fill their food bank on October 12th.

The Salvation Army will be organizing “stuff a cruiser” and “stuff a tailgate” at various locations to replenish The Salvation Army food bank service.

Last year, the centre was able to collect over 2,000 lbs. of food. This year, the goal is to collect over 3000 lbs.

It runs from 12:00pm to 6:00pm at:

