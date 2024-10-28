NEWS >
PHOTOS: The Rebuild Of Sandwich Nears The End

Monday October 28th, 2024, 8:31am

City News
Construction is progressing on the complete rebuilding of Sandwich Street in West Windsor.

Bridging North America began reconstructing Sandwich Street from Chappell Avenue to the roundabout on June 12th, 2024.

This work includes asphalt paving and sidewalks, the addition of new bicycle lanes and enhanced streetscaping within the Sandwich BIA district from Brock Street through Detroit Street.

It is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

