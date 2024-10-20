Pet Of The Week: Meet Buttermilk





Buttermilk – Domestic Short Hair – Male – 11 years

Hello there, my name is Buttermilk. You may have read my bio before but I’m here again to tell you that I’ve made some great progress with the help of the best volunteers and staff around! You might remember that I can get overstimulated with too much affection, meanwhile I will still seek out love. I’ve learned to tolerate being pet more and being scratched gently on the top of my head. I haven’t mastered my communication skills just yet and still lean towards using my mouth on those weird paws you humans have, I don’t mean any harm and the moment my teeth touchdown I release just as fast. Today I even put my mouth gently over the hand that stopped petting me because I wanted more!! Apparently I’m not supposed to do that, so the petting didn’t resume until I tried my other tactic of rubbing my face along them and that seemed to work great! I still have some learning to do and am going to need a patient adopter with cat experience who can better understand my body language and give me love when I need it.

I am not what you humans would call a “Beginner’s Cat.” I need someone in sync with my moods, who will appreciate my independent and okay, I’ll say it, my feisty personality. Children and other animals are not my cup of tea so I cannot go to a home with them.

By the way, I am a Special Paws pet because I’m likely to have some chronic eye discharge, which means my adoption fee is up to you!