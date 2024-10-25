Nurses At Windsor Essex County Health Unit Reach Agreement

Registered nurses and registered practical nurses (RPNs) at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, represented by the Ontario Nurses’ Association, have reached a new collective agreement with the Health Unit.

Earlier this week, the group of 84 nurses ratified a three-year collective agreement after two rounds of conciliation, where wages and hours of work were key issues.

Nurses will see a wage increases of 8.5 per cent over three years and language around flexible working hours.