Nurses At Windsor Essex County Health Unit Reach Agreement

Friday October 25th, 2024, 10:30am

Health
0


Registered nurses and registered practical nurses (RPNs) at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, represented by the Ontario Nurses’ Association, have reached a new collective agreement with the Health Unit.

Earlier this week, the group of 84 nurses ratified a three-year collective agreement after two rounds of conciliation, where wages and hours of work were key issues.

Nurses will see a wage increases of 8.5 per cent over three years and language around flexible working hours.

