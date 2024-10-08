Morning Traffic: Walker Road Accident
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday October 8th, 2024, 7:26am
Last updated: Tuesday October 8th, 8:23am
Essex County OPP, Essex Windsor EMS and Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services were on the scene for a collision at Walker Road and Highway 3 in the Town of Tecumseh Tuesday morning.
Roads in the area were closed, but have since reopened.
