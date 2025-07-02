Child Killed By Train In Chatham

Chatham-Kent Police are investigating a fatal collision between a train and a pedestrian.

Police say that at approximately 1:10am Saturday, June 28th, emergency services were dispatched to the railway tracks near Keil Drive in Chatham after receiving reports of a pedestrian being struck by a passing train.

Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered a young child who had sustained critical injuries. Despite the life-saving efforts of first responders, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Our hearts are broken for the family and loved ones affected by this unimaginable tragedy,” said Sgt. Jason Herder of the Traffic Management Unit. “We ask the community to keep them in their thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

The identity of the child will not be released to respect the privacy of the family