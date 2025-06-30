City Launches Musician Call For Live At The Square

The City of Windsor has launched a call for musicians for the new weekly music series Live at The Square.

Running every Friday from July through October 2025, the series will bring local music to the newly completed City Hall Square plaza, transforming the public gathering space into a welcoming venue for community celebration.

With funding through Enbridge Fueling Futures, the City can offer this free series and feature a diverse lineup of performers.

Local musicians are invited to apply. Eligibility requirements are as follows:

Individual performers must be based in Windsor-Essex.

Duos must include at least one local artist.

Groups must be at least 50% local.

All performance content must be respectful, inclusive, and suitable for an all-ages public audience.

Artists selected to perform will receive an honorarium starting at $300 per two-hour set, with additional compensation available for up to five performers.

Applications are open and will be accepted on an ongoing basis.