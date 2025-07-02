LaSalle Senior Stabbed

LaSalle Police are investigating after a senior was stabbed in the town.

Police say that shortly after 4:30pm on July 1st, 2025, officers attended a residence on Canada Street in LaSalle in response to an assault involving a knife.

Upon arrival, officers located an 83-year-old man outside his residence with stab wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS and remains in stable condition.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The suspect was quickly located and arrested.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Weapon and has been held in custody pending a bail hearing. The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused and victim were in an intimate partner relationship and were known to each other.

“The LaSalle Police Service recognizes the heightened concern that this is a second stabbing incident within a week; however, these incidents are not related,” officials said in a news release.