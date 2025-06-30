Windsor-Essex

Closure Extended: Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway On-Ramp From Southbound Howard Avenue

Monday June 30th, 2025, 8:50am

Construction
The eastbound E.C. Row Expressway on-ramp from southbound Howard Avenue will remain closed while improvements are made to the Grand Marais Drain just south of the expressway.

The work will now last until Saturday, August 30th, 2025, weather permitting.

