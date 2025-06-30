Closure Extended: Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway On-Ramp From Southbound Howard Avenue
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Monday June 30th, 2025, 8:50am
The eastbound E.C. Row Expressway on-ramp from southbound Howard Avenue will remain closed while improvements are made to the Grand Marais Drain just south of the expressway.
The work will now last until Saturday, August 30th, 2025, weather permitting.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook