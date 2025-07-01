Windsor-Essex

PHOTOS: Canada Day Arts Fair In Downtown Windsor

Tuesday July 1st, 2025, 10:53am

Arts
The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is celebrating Canada day with their fourth annual Canada Day Arts Fair.

From 10:00am to 2:00pm, University Avenue will been transformed into a bustling open-air marketplace, showcasing the talent of over 30 vendors offering handmade crafts, original artwork, and unique products and services.

 

