Willistead Manor Gears Up For July Summer Tours

Summer is here, and that means it is time for July tours at Willistead Manor.

Public tours of Willistead Manor are offered throughout the months of July and December each year. Tours of the manor include stories provided by the Friends of Willistead, and access to the Coach House Historical Exhibition, which tells the story of Hiram Walker, the Walker family and legacy, the formation of Walkerville, Edward and Mary Walker, the construction of the manor, and more.

After exploring the exhibition, head across the parking lot to Willistead Manor for a tour of the grand estate. Members of the Friends of Willistead will be stationed throughout the building to answer questions from guests and provide some context and historical interpretation. Special Willistead-themed keepsake items are available for purchase on-site from the Friends of Willistead.

Tour reservations are not required in advance. Tickets are purchased on-site upon arrival at the Coach House and may be purchased using cash, debit or credit. Prices are $6.75 for adults, $5.75 for students and seniors, $3.25 for children 12 and under.

Tour Dates

Wednesdays, July 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th, 2025: 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Sundays, July 6th, 13,th and 20th, 2025: 1:00pm to 4:00pm