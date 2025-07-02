Driver Clocked Going 150 km/h On Highway 3

A 22-year-old from Leamington is facing several charges after being caught going almost double the posted speed limit on Highway 3.

OPP pulled the vehicle over early Tuesday morning travelling at a speed of 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h.

The driver has been charred with:

Drive Motor Vehicle-perform stunt

Speeding 50+ km/h over posted limit

Driver fail to surrender licence

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Their vehicle was impounded and now faces a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and a court date to answer to the charges.