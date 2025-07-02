Driver Clocked Going 150 km/h On Highway 3
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 1st, 2025, 8:27pm
A 22-year-old from Leamington is facing several charges after being caught going almost double the posted speed limit on Highway 3.
OPP pulled the vehicle over early Tuesday morning travelling at a speed of 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h.
The driver has been charred with:
- Drive Motor Vehicle-perform stunt
- Speeding 50+ km/h over posted limit
- Driver fail to surrender licence
- Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle
- Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
Their vehicle was impounded and now faces a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and a court date to answer to the charges.
