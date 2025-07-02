The Salvation Army Hosts Annual Sally Fest BBQ Friday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 2nd, 2025, 9:00am
The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope will host its annual community event, Sally Fest BBQ, this Friday, July 4th.
All are welcome to attend a free and festive evening featuring delicious food, great company, and family-friendly fun. Guests can enjoy a classic BBQ dinner, including hamburgers, fries, and Tim Bits. Along with the meal, attendees can look forward to upbeat music, interactive games, and a special visit from Sally Ann, The Salvation Army’s cheerful mascot.
This celebration is a way of giving back and building connections with community members who may be experiencing hardship, isolation, or food insecurity. While the event is free, monetary and non-perishable food donations are welcomed in support of ongoing programs and services in Windsor.
It runs from 5:00pm to 6:30pm at 355 Church Street (Centre of Hope Parking Lot).
