The Salvation Army Hosts Annual Sally Fest BBQ Friday

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope will host its annual community event, Sally Fest BBQ, this Friday, July 4th.

All are welcome to attend a free and festive evening featuring delicious food, great company, and family-friendly fun. Guests can enjoy a classic BBQ dinner, including hamburgers, fries, and Tim Bits. Along with the meal, attendees can look forward to upbeat music, interactive games, and a special visit from Sally Ann, The Salvation Army’s cheerful mascot.

This celebration is a way of giving back and building connections with community members who may be experiencing hardship, isolation, or food insecurity. While the event is free, monetary and non-perishable food donations are welcomed in support of ongoing programs and services in Windsor.

It runs from 5:00pm to 6:30pm at 355 Church Street (Centre of Hope Parking Lot).