Car Theft Suspects Sought By Police

Windsor Police are seeking two suspects following the theft of a motor vehicle.

Shortly after 9am on June 20th, 2025, police responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Officers completed a preliminary investigation and learned that the vehicle was stolen from a residence in the 1400 block of Elsmere Avenue. Two suspects were seen abandoning the vehicle on Ouellette before fleeing southbound towards Maiden Lane.

The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30 years of age, with dark-coloured hair. Immediately following the incident, he wore a grey sweatshirt, black pants, glasses, and black boots. He was last seen carrying two black backpacks.

The second suspect is described as a white female, approximately 30 years of age, with blonde hair in a half-up hairstyle. Immediately following the incident, she wore a white sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes. She was last seen carrying a large blue bag, a white purse, a small purple backpack and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.