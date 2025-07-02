Car Theft Suspects Sought By Police
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 2nd, 2025, 11:58am
Windsor Police are seeking two suspects following the theft of a motor vehicle.
Shortly after 9am on June 20th, 2025, police responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue.
Officers completed a preliminary investigation and learned that the vehicle was stolen from a residence in the 1400 block of Elsmere Avenue. Two suspects were seen abandoning the vehicle on Ouellette before fleeing southbound towards Maiden Lane.
The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30 years of age, with dark-coloured hair. Immediately following the incident, he wore a grey sweatshirt, black pants, glasses, and black boots. He was last seen carrying two black backpacks.
The second suspect is described as a white female, approximately 30 years of age, with blonde hair in a half-up hairstyle. Immediately following the incident, she wore a white sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes. She was last seen carrying a large blue bag, a white purse, a small purple backpack and a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.