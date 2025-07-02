Windsor-Essex

LaSalle Youths Caught In Door-Kicking TikTok Challenge

Wednesday July 2nd, 2025, 2:43pm

LaSalle
0
0

Some youth in LaSalle were caught in the door-kicking TikTok challenge.

LaSalle Police say that they responded to a residence in the 4100 block of St. Clair Avenue shortly after 11:00pm on July 1st, 2025, for a damaged front door.

Officers located a group of youths in the area, and further investigation resulted in a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old youth being placed under arrest for the mischief.

It was determined that the occurrence stems from an ongoing TikTok challenge where participants kicking residential front doors and then fleeing the area.

The youths will be held accountable for their actions in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

 

