One Suspect Arrested, One Sought Following Robbery

Windsor Police arrested one suspect and is seeking another in connection with a robbery at a big-box store.

Police say that shortly after 7:30am on May 21st, 2025, officers responded to a reported robbery at a store in the 700 block of Tecumseh Road West. Through investigation, officers learned that a male and a female exited the store without attempting to pay for several items. When confronted by an employee, the male suspect assaulted the staff member before fleeing the scene with the female suspect in a vehicle.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

Investigators with the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit have since identified the suspects as Gary Bravo, 56, and Kathleen Matheson, 31.

Shortly before 9:00pm on June 23rd, 2025, officers responded to a separate theft at a store in the 4300 block of Walker Road. Through investigation, officers learned that Matheson had again taken multiple items without paying. Officers arrested Matheson for the theft as well as on 12 outstanding warrants for various offences, including theft, robbery, and failure to comply with release order.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bravo on charges of robbery and failure to comply with a release order. He is described as a white male, 6’2” tall, with a large build, and a grey goatee.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.