OPP Investigating Incident In Tecumseh

Tuesday July 1st, 2025, 7:49pm

Tecumseh
0
0

Essex County OPP are investigating an incident that occurred outdoors on Arlington Boulevard in Tecumseh on Sunday.

Police say that it happened between 7:00pm and 8:00pm, and one individual sustained serious injuries as a result.

Anyone with information or video footage that may assist police is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

