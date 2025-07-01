OPP Investigating Incident In Tecumseh
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 1st, 2025, 7:49pm
Essex County OPP are investigating an incident that occurred outdoors on Arlington Boulevard in Tecumseh on Sunday.
Police say that it happened between 7:00pm and 8:00pm, and one individual sustained serious injuries as a result.
Anyone with information or video footage that may assist police is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.
