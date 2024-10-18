Marathon Takes Over City Streets Sunday Morning: Road Closures, Cheer Zones Information

The annual Detroit Free Press Marathon takes over streets on both sides of the border this Sunday, and Windsorites are encouraged to line the marathon route to cheer runners on.

The race will kick off in Detroit at 7:00am however, in order to prepare for participants, the race route on the Canadian side will be shut down to traffic from 6:00am until approximately 10:15am.

Windsor Road Closures:

Huron Church Road from Ambassador Bridge to Riverside Drive

Riverside Drive from Huron Church Road to Goyeau Street

Goyeau Street from Riverside Drive to Park Street

Park Street from Goyeau Street to Ouellette Avenue

The Detroit Windsor Tunnel will be closed from 6:30am to 10:00am

“The race is an amazing example of the unique and close relationship that Windsor and Detroit have.” said Tal Czudner, CEO of Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited, which operates the Canadian side of the Tunnel.

Cheer Zones:

Three Cheer Zone locations along the route or anywhere on Riverside Drive from 7:00am to 11:00am.

The Canadian Cheer Zone will be located in the Vision Corridor alongside the Chimczuk Museum/Art Windsor-Essex gallery at Riverside Drive. The site will include the BIO STEEL Tour Bus display and product giveaway, where spectators can get their Canadian flag and join with the NorthStar Cheer team to salute the runners.

will be located in the Vision Corridor alongside the Chimczuk Museum/Art Windsor-Essex gallery at Riverside Drive. The site will include the BIO STEEL Tour Bus display and product giveaway, where spectators can get their Canadian flag and join with the NorthStar Cheer team to salute the runners. The Riverside Keg Canadian Cheer Zone presented by The Keg Steakhouse + Bar Patio will be located at 1 Riverside Drive West near Ouellette Avenue, and will include a “Patio Party” with breakfast menu, and a cheer section with Canadian flags and the NorthStar Cheer team.

presented by The Keg Steakhouse + Bar Patio will be located at 1 Riverside Drive West near Ouellette Avenue, and will include a “Patio Party” with breakfast menu, and a cheer section with Canadian flags and the NorthStar Cheer team. The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Cheer Zone presented by Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County will be located on Park Street across from the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Customs Exit. Tunnel representatives will host this exciting activation area. The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County will be on site with 40 flags representing 40 countries of origin connected to registered racers, along with commentary from local running community leaders Dave Orshinsky and Gary Belanger, and the NorthStar Cheer team leading the Final Mile Tunnel salute.