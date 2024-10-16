LaSalle Police Investigate Threatening Message At Sandwich Secondary School

The LaSalle Police Service is investigating a threatening message discovered in a bathroom at Sandwich Secondary School.

The message, which read “School Shooting October 18,” was reported to LaSalle Police, prompting an immediate investigation in collaboration with school officials.

The LaSalle Police Service will have an increased presence at the school to ensure everyone’s safety and actively seek to identify the responsible person.

Police are asking the public, staff, and students to come forward with any information regarding this investigation and are encouraged to contact them at 519-969-5210. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.