Lakeshore Welcomes Michael Hoffman As Ward 2 Councillor

Lakeshore Council welcomed the newly sworn-in Ward 2 Councillor, Michael Hoffman on Tuesday. Councillor Hoffman joins Council after the passing of Councillor Paddy Byrne in July. In September, Council considered several options to fill the vacancy.

“On behalf of Lakeshore, I would like to officially welcome Michael Hoffman as our Ward 2 Councillor. Stepping into this role is no small task, and we appreciate Michael’s commitment to serving our communities,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “His background and passion for Lakeshore makes him an excellent addition to our team, and we are excited to work with you as we build upon the success of the first half of Council’s term.”

“I am proud and honoured to continue the tradition of the great work done on Council by Paddy Byrne,” said Councillor Hoffman. “I look forward to becoming an integral member of this team moving forward.”