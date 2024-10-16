JUNO Award-Winning Walk Off The Earth Returns To Caesars Windsor

Canadian indie pop band Walk off the Earth hits The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor for an all ages show on Friday, January 3rd.

Walk off the Earth is a JUNO Award-winning, Multi-Platinum musical phenomenon.

They’ve collaborated with artists from all genres including Snoop Dogg, Sarah Silverman, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki, Lukas Graham, Lauv, and Lindsey Stirling, selling millions of copies of their recordings and racking up billions of streams. Their YouTube covers have won Streamy Awards, their renditions of the national anthem have been performed at major sporting events, and their original songs have earned numerous high-profile accolades. Their track “Red Hands” achieved Number One at AAA radio, while “Rule The World,” “Fire In My Soul,” and “I’ll Be There” have all been certified Multi-Platinum.

Recently, the band’s viral single, “My Stupid Heart,” marked the group’s most successful single to date garnering one million weekly streams, one billion YouTube views, 200 million TikTok views, performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Live with Kelly & Mark, and a remix version featuring Lauv.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18th at 10:00am.