LOCAL >
SunnyNow
4 °C
40 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
14 °C
57 °F		SunnySun
14 °C
57 °F		SunnyMon
15 °C
59 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Hiram Walker Sculpture Temporarily Covered

Saturday October 26th, 2024, 8:47am

City News
0
0

The Hiram Walker Sculpture on the corner of Override and Devonshire has been temporarily covered during the construction period of the beautification project taking place at nearby J.P. Wiser’s Distillery.

The city says that the sculpture will remain covered until the beautification project is completed, which is anticipated to be the end of the day on October 29th, 2024.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message