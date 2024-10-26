Hiram Walker Sculpture Temporarily Covered
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Saturday October 26th, 2024, 8:47am
The Hiram Walker Sculpture on the corner of Override and Devonshire has been temporarily covered during the construction period of the beautification project taking place at nearby J.P. Wiser’s Distillery.
The city says that the sculpture will remain covered until the beautification project is completed, which is anticipated to be the end of the day on October 29th, 2024.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook