Zombie Walk And Parade Planned For Downtown Windsor

Downtown Windsor is set for a series of thrilling events on October 19th, 2024.

Starting at 6:00pm, prepare for the Zombie Walk & Parade as 400 to 600 zombies swarm Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte and Pitt Streets. These staggering creatures will take over the streets for an unforgettable parade of horror, complete with terrifying floats and survivors. After the parade, the spooky action continues with a Block Party on Pelissier Street in front of Villains Bistro, where killer costumes, spooky surprises, and lively music will keep the night going.

“This year’s Zombie Walk & Parade is all about going big,” said Shawn Lippert of Scarehouse, one of southwestern Ontario’s premier horror event organizers. “We’re asking people to really embrace the chaos. The wilder, the better!”

If that’s not enough to raise your heartbeat, earlier in the day, you can join one of two thrilling Jane’s Walk events in downtown Windsor. At 10:30am immerse yourself in Folklore in the Core, a guided tour exploring the myths and legends that haunt Windsor’s Streets. Then, at 1:00pm take part in Spooky Urbanism: What Scares Us Should Make Us Stronger, a unique walking tour that dives into how fear shapes our perceptions of urban spaces. Both tours offer a blend of storytelling and exploration that perfectly complement the eerie atmosphere of the Zombie Walk & Parade later in the day. Tickets for each walk are $25, and proceeds will support the 2025 Windsor-Essex Jane’s Walk Festival.

Chris MacLeod, Chair of the Downtown Windsor BIA, added, “The Zombie Walk & Parade, Jane’s Walk Festival, and the Block Party on Pelissier Street, combine to create one of the most exciting days downtown has seen.

“We expect hundreds of people in costume, walking through the streets, exploring both the terrifying and fascinating sides of Windsor.”

For more details about the Zombie Walk, visit downtownwindsor.ca/zombiewalk, and for tickets to the Jane’s Walk tours, visit janeswalkwindsor.ca.