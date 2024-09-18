WindsorEats To Host Electric Avenue Alley Party
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday September 18th, 2024, 9:30am
WindsorEats is hosting an Electric Avenue Alley Party this Sunday, September 22nd at 400 Erie Street East, from 10:00am to 3:00pm and is completely free to attend.
The Electric Avenue Alley Party will transform the alleyways around the WindsorEats Food Hall into a vibrant marketplace filled with 25+ local vendors, live music, and a boozy brunch. The event is family and pet friendly, welcoming visitors of all ages (and their furry companions) for a day of fun, food, and entertainment.
“We’re excited to bring this festival to the community. Alleys have long been a part of the fabric of inner-city communities, and reimagining them is a huge part of how cities are reinvigorating neighborhoods,” said Adriano Ciotoli, co-owner of WindsorEats. “The Electric Avenue Alley Party will reimagine the space in our neighborhood, transforming it into a vibrant hub of activity. Whether you’re coming to shop, have a bite to eat or drink, enjoy live music, or just hang out, there’s something for everyone.”
Event highlights include:
- 25+ Vendors: From vintage clothing and handmade art to upcycled goods and artisanal soaps, local creators will line the alleyways with their unique offerings.
- Free Mural Tours: WindsorEats will guide you through Electric Avenue, discovering more than a dozen murals that were part of the Free For All Walls mural festival.
- Southpoint Produce Market: Shop fresh, local produce while indulging in sweet treats from Sweet Revenge Bake Shop, located right alongside the market.
- Live Music: Enjoy live performances throughout the day, keeping the festival vibes strong.
- Licensed Area: the alleyways will form an area where guests can enjoy a beer or cocktail while taking in the activities.
- Craft Beer for a Cause: Support Craft Heads Brewing Company by purchasing a can of their limited-edition B’Erie Street Blonde. With $1 from each can going towards Phog Lounge, it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy a brew while helping a couple favorite local businesses.
- Be one of the first to see the future new space of Craft Heads Brewing Co and Phog Lounge.
- Vintage Market: Located on the WindsorEats Food Hall patio, this vintage market will feature hand-picked vendors offering one-of-a-kind treasures.
- Boozy Brunch: Pair shopping with brunch at WindsorEats Food Hall, where a selection of dishes and drinks will be available throughout the event.
