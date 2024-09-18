WindsorEats To Host Electric Avenue Alley Party

WindsorEats is hosting an Electric Avenue Alley Party this Sunday, September 22nd at 400 Erie Street East, from 10:00am to 3:00pm and is completely free to attend.

The Electric Avenue Alley Party will transform the alleyways around the WindsorEats Food Hall into a vibrant marketplace filled with 25+ local vendors, live music, and a boozy brunch. The event is family and pet friendly, welcoming visitors of all ages (and their furry companions) for a day of fun, food, and entertainment.

“We’re excited to bring this festival to the community. Alleys have long been a part of the fabric of inner-city communities, and reimagining them is a huge part of how cities are reinvigorating neighborhoods,” said Adriano Ciotoli, co-owner of WindsorEats. “The Electric Avenue Alley Party will reimagine the space in our neighborhood, transforming it into a vibrant hub of activity. Whether you’re coming to shop, have a bite to eat or drink, enjoy live music, or just hang out, there’s something for everyone.”

Event highlights include: