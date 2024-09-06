CloudyNow
20 °C
68 °F
Chance Of ShowersSat
17 °C
63 °F		SunnySun
22 °C
72 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
25 °C
77 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Friday September 6th, 2024

Friday September 6th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Friday September 6th, 2024.

A few showers ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h in the morning. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 3 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message