WEATHER: Friday September 6th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday September 6th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday September 6th, 2024.
A few showers ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h in the morning. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 3 or moderate.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook