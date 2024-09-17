Ward 6 Community Meeting Wednesday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday September 17th, 2024, 6:31pm
Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration for a Ward 6 community meeting on Wednesday, September 18th at the WFCU Centre.
While the focus will be on the ward, all are welcome to attend.
It starts at 6:00pm.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook