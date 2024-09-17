NEWS >
SunnyNow
24 °C
76 °F
Mainly SunnyWed
25 °C
77 °F		SunnyThu
27 °C
81 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
27 °C
81 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Ward 6 Community Meeting Wednesday

Tuesday September 17th, 2024, 6:31pm

City News
0
0

Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration for a Ward 6 community meeting on Wednesday, September 18th at the WFCU Centre.

While the focus will be on the ward, all are welcome to attend.

It starts at 6:00pm.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message