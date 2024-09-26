Ten Local Community Organizations Receive $115,000 In Funding

Inspiration 100 handed out funding to ten local community organizations Thursday.

“The WindsorEssex Community Foundation is honoured to host Inspiration 100 as one of its community endowment funds. We applaud the Inspiration 100TM members for their commitment to community,” said Lisa Kolody, Executive Director of the WindsorEssex Community Foundation.

A total of $115,000 has been invested to the following ten local community organizations:

Alzheimer Society of Windsor & Essex County

Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwestern Ontario – Windsor House

Youth Wellness Hub Windsor-Essex

Windsor Goodfellows

Maryvale

GR8 Day – Crossroads Addiction Recovery Support

Abode Respite Services Inc.

Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation

Ontario Student Nutrition Program

To date, Inspiration 100 has invested $481,000 to 44 local charities in Windsor-Essex County, including the ten local charities receiving a grant at this year’s ceremony. With the fund surpassing $2.3 million in 2024, the Association will continue to award grants to more local charities, ensuring long-term impact and support of Windsor-Essex County.