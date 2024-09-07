Remington Booster Park Improvements Coming

More improvements are coming soon to Remington Booster Park.

Work gets underway next week to install a new surface layer and boundary lines of coloured acrylic coating to be applied to both tennis courts and six pickle ball courts.

Construction gets underway Monday, September 9th, 2024, and is scheduled to be complete by September 16th, weather permitting.

While the tennis and pickleball courts will close for a week, the park and its other amenities will remain open during the project.