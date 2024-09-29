Pet Of The Week: Meet Roofus
Sunday September 29th, 2024, 12:00pm
Roofus – Cane Corso – Male – 2 years
Hi….hi! Hey. I’m Roofus. Do you see me? I’m right here! Let me lick your entire face with my giant tongue in one swipe…you’ll definitely notice me then!
I am a very social and silly fella. I love my peeps…and making new people friends…and I want to greet all of the peoples. I’m fine to walk past other dogs and not really care about them, but I cannot live with one because I don’t like to share my people with other doggos. So I should be the only doggo in your life. I like it better that way anyways because then I’ll get all of the attention!
I am just a big goober, looking for my next snuggle buddy….who doesn’t mind a lot of drool and kisses.
Do you think that could be you? I’ll be your bestie for life!
