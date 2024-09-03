No Name Set To Open Thursday

The new No Name store at Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets will open their doors on September 5th 2024.

The store will allow customers to save up to 20% on everyday grocery and household essentials by carrying only a targeted assortment of products.

The no name stores will also reduce costs by shorter operating hours of 10:00am to 7:00pm, limited marketing and no flyers, no dairy or fresh meat products, reused shelve and cash lanes to minimize building costs and fewer weekly deliveries, reducing logistic costs.

Customers can expect a small range of frozen food items, complemented by pantry staples, household necessities, and shelf-stable bakery and produce items, including bread, bagels, apples, bananas, peppers, and carrots.