New Automotive Reality TV Series “Windsor On Wheels” Premieres On Bell Fibe TV

Saturday September 14th, 2024, 4:13pm

Entertainment
0
0

Windsor on Wheels, a new automotive reality TV series, has officially premiered with its first episode now available on Bell Fibe TV.

This six-episode, Windsor-made series takes viewers on a ride through the heart of Windsor’s automotive culture, celebrating local events, iconic vehicles, and the city’s proud automotive heritage and  explores a variety of automotive events in Windsor, including the Ouellette Car Cruise, Dropped on Drouillard Festival, Comber Demolition Derby, and the adrenaline-fueled Windsor Weekend drag races at Grand Bend Motorplex.

Alongside the action-packed events, the series features interviews with local car enthusiasts, including legendary broadcaster Jim Crichton.

The show also offers a behind-the-scenes look at JH Restorations, a local custom car shop where the series’ host, Tyler Colley, works. Viewers get an inside perspective on the craftsmanship that goes into restoring and customizing vehicles, showcasing the talent and passion that makes Windsor a key player in the automotive world.

The series is produced by Tyler Colley, alongside Windsor film veterans Jakob Skrzypa and Ken Amlin, both award-winning filmmakers known for their exceptional storytelling and technical prowess. Windsor on Wheels is available to viewers across Canada through Bell Fibe TV1 and the Fibe TV app.

