Local Theatre Company Modernizes Classic Swashbuckling Tale For All

With their modern take on a classic story, a local theatre company is delivering one for all.

Taking place at the Kordazone Theatre (located at 2025 Seminole Street,) Korda Artistic Productions is readying their performance of The Three Musketeers. Beginning on Friday September 13th, the company will stage Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel.

Opting for humour and excitement, choosing the play was easy for one person at least.

“The idea to present Three Musketeers came from me,” said director and producer Joey Write. “I have always enjoyed the story in media, pop culture and there is nothing better than a classic tale of romance, heroics and adventure. We always include a classical selection in our seasons and at the time, I suggested the show. We hadn’t selected one yet so it was an easy decision for us to make. It is a well known swashbuckling story that people can enjoy to kick off the fall season.”

Showing immediate differences from the novel, the adaptation focuses on siblings D’Artagnan and Sabine as they travel to Paris. With the former hoping to join the valiant King’s Musketeers, his sister is sent to a convent school. Deciding that she’d rather fight by her brother’s side, it isn’t long before Cardinal Richelieu shows he has different plans for both. Determined to save the day for king and country, the pair set out for adventure and plenty of laughs with their new best friends Athos, Porthos and Aramis.

As the story has a history of breaking norms, Korda is continuing that in different ways.

“This isn’t your usual production of The three Musketeers,” said Wright. “There aren’t any tabards and very few big floofy hats. I wanted to do a bit of a modernized take on the story and make it a bit sexy and adventurous, so its not your usual costuming choices but it definitely makes it more fun. One of our musketeers is a woman which is not something done very often, but over at Korda we always enjoy gender swapping characters and embracing our 2SLGBTQ+ history and background.”

Although it might not be what people expect, the director reviewed other adaptations too. Focusing more on comedy, finding something light and exciting led him to this interpretation. Wright describes the end result as Pirates of the Caribbean in France but on stage.

Despite this, the director wanted actors who weren’t familiar with the script when auditions began in April. As 30 people tried out for the 14 cast play, he was instead relying on their knowledge of the book and movies. Wright was also interested in those willing to have fun with their characters.

Taking another factor into consideration, he was very mindful of how each actor could handle swords too: In a play with so much stage fighting, it was somewhat of a prerequisite.

Proving this point, rehearsals were immediately split in two ways.

“Rehearsals started in May, taking place twice a week with one day focused on blocking and lines, while the second was completely focused on learning the fight choreography,” said Wright. “I really wanted to make sure that the fight choreographer and the cast had sufficient time to learn and practice all the fights. This was to make them as smooth and slick as possible.”

Although keeping track of so many characters in different battles was challenging, fight choreographer Eric Smith and the cast pulled it all together. Taking direction along the way, actors also added a lot to their roles. Through their own choices, unique interpretations of each character were created.

Showcasing such a large cast, it resulted in a variety of personalities. From characters people would enjoy a quiet night out with to those they’d want to party with, there are also those who exist to be despised. Having so much range, it’s something that allows the world they live in to come across as three dimensional and immersive to audiences.

Transporting theatre goers to that setting, environment plays a big part as well.

“A large part of the show takes place in various castles and palaces, so we wanted to bring a sense of royalty with pomp and circumstance,” said Wright. “We utilized the curved staircases from the secondary stage to really frame the main stage in an interesting and new way, while incorporating colours that are consistent throughout the show like blues and reds. We utilize a variety of stage swords for the fights and our set painter Nicole Clark has done an incredible job with dressing the stage with different styles of torches, banners and colours.”

The Three Musketeers will be performed at the Kordazone Theatre on September 13th, 14th, 15th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 26th, 27th and 28th. All shows start at 8:00pm except for September 15th, which is a 2:00pm matinee. Tickets are $25 each or $20 for seniors and students with the September 19th performance being pay what you can. Tickets can be purchased online, by calling 226-674-1002 or at the door (cash and debit only.) Korda’s concessions will be open for all performances and the September 26th show is scent-free.

Once The Three Musketeers finishes up, many plays are also set to close 2024 and start 2025.

“I am very excited to see Frankenstein in October,” said Wright. “I’ve heard some very cool things that will be happening during that show and am excited to see them on stage. We have the Holiday Panto in December, which is always a fun time for the entire family and tickets to that always make a great christmas gift. The opening show next year is one we have wanted to do for a long time titled Urinetown — it’s number one in our hearts. It’s got a strange name but will be a fun time.”

When it comes to The Three Musketeers however, the director thinks audiences will enjoy his team’s hard work.

“It takes a village to make a show happen,” he said. “I have been very fortunate to have a talented cast and crew to rely on to make the magic happen. The music we utilize is a style called bardcore, which are covers of popular well known songs but with medieval era instruments. Everyone of the cast and crew helped with set building, painting, props, costumes etc. There are over a dozen different songs throughout the show during fights, and set changes that have been carefully selected that the audience will enjoy. The thing I am most proud of is how the cast came together to make the fights as epic as they are and how incredible the set is.”

More information on The Three Musketeers and Korda Artistic Productions can be found on their website.