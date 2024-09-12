MistNow
Lakeshore Calling For Public’s Help On Graffiti

Thursday September 12th, 2024, 8:45am

Lakeshore
Lakeshore is asking residents and visitors to report graffiti that they encounter in local parks, public spaces, and facilities.

Earlier this week, Lakeshore staff cleaned up hateful and discriminatory graffiti at River Ridge Park.

“There is no space for hate in Lakeshore, and I appreciate our staff’s quick response to remove those messages,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “We want to ensure that Lakeshore’s incredible parks and public spaces are welcoming to all, and we urge anyone with information on these types of incidents to contact the OPP.”

Residents and visitors who encounter graffiti in a park, public space, or facility are asked to contact Lakeshore’s Public Service Unit at [email protected] or 519-728-2700. Lakeshore staff will document cases of graffiti before cleanup and provide that information to police.

If you encounter an individual graffitiing, you are asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. For anonymous tips, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.

