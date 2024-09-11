Hotel STRY Now Taking Bookings In Amherstburg

A new boutique hotel is weeks away from welcoming guests in Amherstburg.

Nestled in the heart of Amherstburg, Hotel STRY (pronounced Story, like a book), located at 70 Murray Street, will welcome guests in October, and booking is now open.

Constructed in 1875, this building has served Amherstburg as a grocery, a furniture store, a bank, and an auto parts store. It has undergone extensive renovations and is now ready for its next chapter.

Hotel STRY houses six large suites, each with its own unique theme. One is opulent with a sparkling chandelier and a wall-to-wall blue velvet headboard. Another suite evokes nostalgia for a bygone era, with vintage golf clubs and rackets lining the walls. Each suite seamlessly blends modern décor with the building’s historic aesthetic.

Guests will enjoy access to Pure Day Spa Amherstburg from within the hotel. Frate Street Food is also located on site and shares a patio with the hotel’s bar, The O. Frate Street Food uses locally sourced ingredients to craft globally inspired street food. They serve small, snackable portions as well as entrees. Both Frate and The O will soon be open.

Stepping out of Hotel STRY lands you directly in Anchor District, which features restaurants, shopping, and beyond. Just steps from the Anchor District, you’ll find the core of Downtown Amherstburg and Navy Yard Park.

Weddings and special events are more than welcome at Hotel STRY – the hotel is partnering with Little Bird Wedding & Event Co to make these events extra special.

Visit HotelSTRY.ca to learn more.