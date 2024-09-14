Grant Helps St. Vincent de Paul Feed The Hungry

A $27,200 capital grant from the Ontario Government has allowed the Society of St. Vincent de Paul to purchase commercial-grade equipment that will enable the organization to help others as they work towards a world without hunger.

“The Society of St. Vincent de Paul has been giving back to our community for decades, and this investment through the Ontario Trillium Foundation will truly support that generosity,” said Andrew Dowie, Member of Provincial Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh. “While our government is working hard to make life more affordable, these new refrigerators, freezers and shelving for the SSVP Food Bank will directly assist many in our community going through difficult financial times.”

This project included purchasing two commercial-grade refrigeration, four freezers, and shelving. The fridges and freezers will allow for the expansion of offered items such as milk, eggs, bread and meat to the 27 various foodbanks/special works that operate under the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Windsor Essex umbrella.

In 2023, demand for food bank services more than doubled, reaching over 100,000. This project, which was made possible through the OTF Capital grant, will allow the Society of St. Vincent de Paul to better meet this growing demand.