Experience The Magic Of The Holiday Season With The Tenors This December

Renowned vocal group The Tenors bring holiday bliss to The Colosseum stage on their Christmas with The Tenors tour on Thursday, December 5th.

The Tenors have been thrilling fans worldwide for years, with their powerful songs, outstanding harmonies, and undeniable charm. Performing symphony shows and concert tours, their distinct sound reimagines iconic hits and blends classical music, contemporary pop, classic rock, folk, and self-penned original songs.

The award-winning and multi-Platinum selling vocal super group has achieved international success throughout their career. The Tenors have created customized performances for Fortune 500 companies across the globe, bringing their special blend of humour to popular hit songs. They have also performed for six U.S. presidents, G20 World Leaders, the late Queen, and members of the Royal Family.

Beyond performances at the NBA, NHL, and MLB All-Star Games, the Tenors have been seen on hundreds of television shows across five continents, including Oprah with Celine Dion, The NBC Emmy Awards, and the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting. The Tenors recently launched their 6th album, Christmas with The Tenors, with Warner Music International, featuring reimagined holiday classics and perennial favourites.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 13th at 10:00am.