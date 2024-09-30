Devonshire Mall Pop-Up Showcases Local Small Businesses

In celebration of Small Business Month this October, the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Centre (SBEC) is launching the W.E. Shop Local Pop-Up at Devonshire Mall between September 30th to November 10th.

This initiative is a spinoff of SBEC’s signature W.E. Shop Local Show as a continued effort to promote and support local businesses.

A dedicated kiosk located in the south end of the mall will feature a weekly rotation of six Windsor-Essex small business vendors. The businesses vendors will be selling a variety of products including handmade homewares, jewelry, apparel, flowers and retail food products. This initiative highlights unique local products while supporting independent small businesses by providing them with exposure to new customers and educating consumers about the importance of shopping locally.

Shoppers can find the featured local businesses on the following dates: