Construction Alerts For Tuesday: Drouillard Road, Wyandotte Street East
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday September 9th, 2024, 7:28pm
Some construction projects to keep an eye for on Tuesday.
- Drouillard Road will have lane restrictions between Reginald Street and Wyandotte Street East for manhole repairs.
- Wyandotte Street East will have lane restrictions between Arthur Road and Jos Janisse Avenue for manhole repairs.
