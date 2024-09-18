NEWS >
City To Conduct Phragmites Australis Control In The Ojibway Prairie Complex

Wednesday September 18th, 2024, 10:30am

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor has hired the Invasive Phragmites Control Centre (IPCC) to apply herbicide to control Phragmites australis, a restricted species in Ontario under the Ontario Invasive Species Act along the authorized trail system and within the natural areas at Ojibway Park, Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park, Titcombe Trail, and Spring Garden Natural Area.

They will be using the following pesticides registered under the Pest Control Products Act (Canada): WeatherPRO # 33653, containing the active ingredient glyphosate, with Methylated Seed Oil (MSO) Concentrate # 28385.

Weather permitting, application will begin on September 23rd and end on September 27th, 2024. This work is in accordance with the Ecosystem Protection exemption to the cosmetic pesticide ban that affects the Parks Department.

Trails will remain open during the project. Visitors are asked to stay on the authorized trails. All potential human health and safety concerns are effectively mitigated using application techniques.

