Chatham-Kent Police Execute Controlled Drugs And Substances Warrant

Saturday September 14th, 2024, 9:53am

Chatham-Kent
On Friday, Chatham-Kent Police executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Search Warrant at Fun Guyz located on St. Clair Street in Chatham as a part of an on-going investigation.

During the search Police seized over 1000 grams of psilocybin, valued over $14,0​00. Signage was also removed from the building that promoted the illegal sale of psilocybin.

“It is important to note that the possession, sale, and production of magic mushrooms, psilocybin, and psilocin are illegal in Canada,” police said in a news release.

