Career Fair Planned For Wednesday

Tuesday September 10th, 2024, 1:41pm

Jobs
A career fair is being hosted by Invest WindsorEssex in partnership with the Windsor Regional Employment Network, WEtech Alliance and Workforce WindsorEssex on Wednesday, September 11h, 2024.

The event aims to support new and existing employers from all industry sectors by connecting them with eager job seekers across Windsor-Essex.

It will take place at the WFCU Centre from 3:00pm to 7:00pm.  You can learn more here.

