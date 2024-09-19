Art Windsor-Essex Launches An Afterschool Art Program In Sandwich Town

Art Windsor-Essex has launched a new program that aims to celebrate individuals who have shaped the Sandwich West neighborhood’s history and provide participants with the skills to help shape its future.

Sandwich Visionaries is an after-school, drop-in arts program designed for school-aged children in Sandwich Town and West Windsor. This initiative, led by local artists, will engage participants in creative activities that highlight local history and culture.

The 24-week program will take place in community spaces and local schools, with additional workshops held at BIA events to engage with a diverse, multi-generational audience. This workshop will be held every Monday and Wednesday from 3:00pm to 6:30pm and Saturdays from 10:30am to 2:00pm.

Funding for this initiative has been provided by the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan.