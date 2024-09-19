Mostly CloudyNow
26 °C
79 °F
Mainly SunnyFri
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
27 °C
81 °F		SunnySun
26 °C
79 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Art Windsor-Essex Launches An Afterschool Art Program In Sandwich Town

Thursday September 19th, 2024, 5:24pm

Arts
0
0

Art Windsor-Essex has launched a new program that aims to celebrate individuals who have shaped the Sandwich West neighborhood’s history and provide participants with the skills to help shape its future.

Sandwich Visionaries is an after-school, drop-in arts program designed for school-aged children in Sandwich Town and West Windsor. This initiative, led by local artists, will engage participants in creative activities that highlight local history and culture.

The 24-week program will take place in community spaces and local schools, with additional workshops held at BIA events to engage with a diverse, multi-generational audience. This workshop will be held every Monday and Wednesday from 3:00pm to 6:30pm and Saturdays from 10:30am to 2:00pm.

Funding for this initiative has been provided by the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan.

Discover more event details here: https://artwindsoressex.ca/learn-with-us-teens/sandwich-visionaries/

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message